Valley News Dispatch

No tax hike in Harmar next year

George Guido | Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, 9:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

For the third consecutive year, there will be no real estate tax hike in Harmar.

Supervisors Thursday night finalized a $2.5 million budget that will keep the real estate tax rate at 3.45 mills.

For a median-assessed home at $91,000, the property taxes would remain $315.

The budget is about $50,000 more than the current year, mainly because of some contractual pay raises.

About $625,500 has been earmarked for police wages for the force of seven full-time and three part-time officers.

Grants will enable the township to buy three new police cars in 2019 without dipping into the budget. The township plans to sell two police cars on Municibid and keep a car for general township uses.

Supervisors set aside $270,000 for public works department wages and there is about $80,500 budgeted for street rebuilding and paving.

The repaving projects for 2019 include:

  • Pine Alley, with 25 percent of the cost shared by the Harmar Water Authority
  • Dremel Road from Guys Run Road to the Panza residence’s driveway
  • Orr Avenue
  • Wenzel Drive
  • Two cul-de-sacs in the Forest Highlands area

George Guido is a freelance writer.

