Valley News Dispatch

West Deer maintains tax rate, raises street light fee

George Guido | Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
West Deer Township municipal offices.
The real estate tax rate in West Deer will stay the same next year.

The township supervisors gave final approval for a $6.38 million budget that keeps the real estate tax rate at 2.99 mills.

The township also will receive about $450,500 in a state liquid fuels reimbursement.

The street light assessment, however, will jump from $35 per month to $40 per month for properties that are in the radius of a street light. That hike will boost the street light fund to $93,000, of which nearly $87,000 is expected to be spent.

The township has set aside a little more than $1 million for police salaries and wages. West Deer plans to spend $15,000 on a 2020 Ford SUV Interceptor police car in 2019.

Also, $391,000 has been budgeted for public works employees wages.

West Deer expects to have $852,000 in its capital reserve account, but township officials expect to spend about $318,000 of that.

The budget calls for $195,000 in total to go toward the township’s three fire departments. The payment represents $40 per household and $100 per business.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

