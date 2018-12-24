Kiski Area gets $25K for school resource officer, gears up for Harrisburg-based threat reporting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area School District has received a $25,000 grant that’s available through the comprehensive state law aimed at improving school security.

John Tedorski, the district’s director of technology services who has been appointed Kiski Area’s school safety and security coordinator, confirmed to the school board last week the district received the Act 44 grant.

Tedorski said the district plans to use the grant to partially fund a school resource officer.

The grant comes from a portion of the law that allows all districts to receive money for safety projects deemed to have merit.

In a related matter, Tedorski said the district will continue to use its tip line method for reporting threats against the schools or students.

He said Jan. 14 the district will implement a new method of reporting threats known as the Safe 2 Say Program as required under Act 44.

Under the new program, anyone with information can call, anonymously, a tip line provided by the state which goes into a call center in Harrisburg. The calls are received 24 hours a day, seven days a week, assessed for viability and/or legitimacy, then referred onto the appropriate school district and police departments for action.

However, he said the new program can’t fully go into effect until the students are educated in its use with materials the Department of Education will provide to the district. Those materials won’t arrive until sometime after the Jan. 14 date that the new system goes into effect, Tedorski said.

“A lot of the processes are already in place,” Tedorski said. “That level of communication with our police departments is already there.”

District administrators and local police chiefs are part of the school safety committee that’s also required under the law.

Kiski Area officials established the committee last February as a way for school officials and local police to evaluate security measures throughout the district and discuss new ideas on a regular basis.

Tedorski said the committee met last Monday and discussed the new program and its implementation.

“We’ll respond to every tip that is legitimate, just as we always do,” he said.

He said the focus over the next month or two is to make Safe 2 Say “the best that it can be for us.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.