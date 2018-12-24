A portion of Colfax Street in Springdale will be closed to large trucks for a week in January

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Truckers making deliveries to or transporting shipments from industries located along the Allegheny River in Springdale won’t be able to use Colfax Street for a week in January.

Colfax Street, from Remaley Street to Railroad Street, will be closed to truck traffic from Jan. 7 to 11, according to police Chief George Polnar.

The closure of the street, a commonly used route to the industrial area, will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The street closing is due to work related to upgrades being made to the borough’s water treatment plant.

Polnar said cars can continue to drive on the street because they are small enough to maneuver around the work area using some of the tight side streets, which large trucks can’t do.

He said a detour will be in place for trucks headed to destinations such as the PPG plant located near the water plant.

He said trucks traveling east on Pittsburgh Street should turn right onto Butler Street, right onto Keene Street, then left onto Hartrey Street and finally right onto Railroad Street.

Meanwhile, council has approved payment of nearly $267,000 to the firms working on the borough’s $6 million water system renovation.

Of the amount approved, nearly $200,000 will be going to Kukurin Contracting, the general contractor.

The remainder will be going to subcontractors Wayne Crouse Inc., Hickes Associates Inc. and Right Electric Inc.

Project Engineer Kevin Szakelyhidi of Bankson Engineering, said about 18 percent of the project is completed.

He said construction workers have poured the footers for the electrical building at the treatment plant and were preparing to pour the footer for the main treatment building.

As for the new waterline installations, he said the ones on James Street and Rosslyn Avenue essentially are finished.

Szakelyhidi said that about 2,400 feet of new line along Colfax Street, from Pittsburgh to Rachel streets, remains to be installed.

The project calls for a total of 6,400 feet of line to be installed, he said.

Tom Yerace is freelance writer.