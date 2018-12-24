2 men killed in South Buffalo crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two men were killed in a crash on Freeport Road in South Buffalo Sunday night, according to the Armstrong County Coroner’s office.

The deceased were identified as Daniel Lee Fullerton Jr., 49, and Gregory Sabattini, 57, both of Freeport. Sabattini was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Fullerton.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. Sunday.

According to the coroner, Fullerton was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer south on Freeport Road. His vehicle went off the road while he was negotiating a left-hand curve.

When his vehicle came back onto the road, it went sideways, hitting a 2015 Honda Pilot heading north driven by John Clark, of South Dakota.

Fullerton’s SUV overturned, landing on its roof. Coroner Brian K. Myers pronounced Fullerton and Sabattini dead at the scene; neither had been wearing seat belts.

Myers ruled their deaths accidental. Toxicology tests were pending.

No information was immediately available from state police early Monday morning.

