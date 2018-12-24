Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Vape shop, maybe beer and more, takes over vacant distributor spot in Gilpin

Joyce Hanz | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
City Vape & CBD co-owner Janel Gregory and son, Austin Gregory, in front of the store’s new location in Gilpin.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
City Vape & CBD co-owner Janel Gregory and son, Austin Gregory, in front of the store’s new location in Gilpin.
City Vape & CBD occupies a portion of the former B&L Beverages building at 298 State Route 66 in Gilpin.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
City Vape & CBD occupies a portion of the former B&L Beverages building at 298 State Route 66 in Gilpin.
City Vape & CBD employee Michael Santucci of New Kensington and Pickle the pug welcome customers at City Vape & CBD’s new location in Gilpin. The business recently relocated from Leechburg.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
City Vape & CBD employee Michael Santucci of New Kensington and Pickle the pug welcome customers at City Vape & CBD’s new location in Gilpin. The business recently relocated from Leechburg.

Updated 20 hours ago

Gilpin has a new business but Leechburg has lost one.

City Vape & CBD relocated this month from Second Street in Leechburg to the former B&L Beverages along Route 66 in Gilpin.

City Vape co-owners Lisa and Janel Gregory hope to soon have two businesses operating under one roof.

The only beer distributor in Gilpin closed abruptly in November, leaving their beer customers in a liquid lurch.

B&L’s beer distributor license sale is pending to “an undisclosed party,” Janel Gregory said.

“The buyers are currently renovating the B&L section of the building and hope to open early 2019. I don’t know if they are going to keep the B&L name or change it,” she said.

“After long consideration, we purchased the building in which B&L is housed,” Lisa Gregory said. “This purchase does not include the business of B&L, itself, or the liquor license. They will remain separate from us. We look forward to working in Gilpin and can’t wait to serve our customers of the Leechburg area.”

The couple said several benefits, such as ample free parking, dogs permitted on the premises and less restrictive regulations for their rainbow-themed Pittsburgh Vape Van, which they claim is the first mobile vape van in Pennsylvania, made the Gilpin location an attractive choice.

Several customers stopped by City Vape last Wednesday in search of beer.

“We have people coming in looking to buy beer, and we end up getting new customers,” said City Vape employee Michael Santucci.

The Gregorys declined to comment on the asking price of the beer distributor license or confirm the owner’s name.

“I can’t comment on B&L. We own the building and we hope there will be businesses in that space soon,” Lisa Gregory said.

City Vape occupies a separate section of the building adjacent to B&L’s space, offering a retail space for vaping and CBD offering alternatives.

Vaping, inhaling vapor from a water- or oil-based liquid, is an alternative to smoking. CBD is short for cannabidiol, a cannabis compound that claims to have medical benefits and is a non-psychoactive option for patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, seizures and other conditions.

Customers must be at least 18 years old.

Gilpin Supervisor Charlie Stull said he welcomes a new business to the township.

“I am glad for the quick turnaround for the empty lot and hope the rest of their building may be booming with business,” Stull said. “I welcome Janel and Lisa Gregory and City Vape to the township and look forward to the patronage they bring to the area.”

Joyce Hanz is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me