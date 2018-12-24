Vape shop, maybe beer and more, takes over vacant distributor spot in Gilpin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gilpin has a new business but Leechburg has lost one.

City Vape & CBD relocated this month from Second Street in Leechburg to the former B&L Beverages along Route 66 in Gilpin.

City Vape co-owners Lisa and Janel Gregory hope to soon have two businesses operating under one roof.

The only beer distributor in Gilpin closed abruptly in November, leaving their beer customers in a liquid lurch.

B&L’s beer distributor license sale is pending to “an undisclosed party,” Janel Gregory said.

“The buyers are currently renovating the B&L section of the building and hope to open early 2019. I don’t know if they are going to keep the B&L name or change it,” she said.

“After long consideration, we purchased the building in which B&L is housed,” Lisa Gregory said. “This purchase does not include the business of B&L, itself, or the liquor license. They will remain separate from us. We look forward to working in Gilpin and can’t wait to serve our customers of the Leechburg area.”

The couple said several benefits, such as ample free parking, dogs permitted on the premises and less restrictive regulations for their rainbow-themed Pittsburgh Vape Van, which they claim is the first mobile vape van in Pennsylvania, made the Gilpin location an attractive choice.

Several customers stopped by City Vape last Wednesday in search of beer.

“We have people coming in looking to buy beer, and we end up getting new customers,” said City Vape employee Michael Santucci.

The Gregorys declined to comment on the asking price of the beer distributor license or confirm the owner’s name.

“I can’t comment on B&L. We own the building and we hope there will be businesses in that space soon,” Lisa Gregory said.

City Vape occupies a separate section of the building adjacent to B&L’s space, offering a retail space for vaping and CBD offering alternatives.

Vaping, inhaling vapor from a water- or oil-based liquid, is an alternative to smoking. CBD is short for cannabidiol, a cannabis compound that claims to have medical benefits and is a non-psychoactive option for patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, seizures and other conditions.

Customers must be at least 18 years old.

Gilpin Supervisor Charlie Stull said he welcomes a new business to the township.

“I am glad for the quick turnaround for the empty lot and hope the rest of their building may be booming with business,” Stull said. “I welcome Janel and Lisa Gregory and City Vape to the township and look forward to the patronage they bring to the area.”

Joyce Hanz is freelance writer.