Highlands High School seeking donors for robotics competition
Updated 19 hours ago
Students at Highlands High School want to raise $3,000 to build a fighting robot.
Seniors in the school’s engineering course design and build a competition robot every year to compete in the Western Pennsylvania “ BotsIQ ” competition at California University of Pennsylvania.
The coming competition is on April 26.
Money goes toward extra parts such as motors, gearboxes, speed controllers and weapons.
Three levels of sponsorship area available, each offering certain acknowledgements:
Gold: $200 and up
- Certificate of appreciation
- Framed team photo
- Business name included on back of team T-shirt
- Company name on robot in 1-inch gold lettering
Brown: $125-$199
- Certificate of appreciation
- Framed team photo
- Company name on robot in half-inch brown lettering
White: $50-$124
- Certificate of appreciation
- Framed team photo
Donations can be sent to “Highlands Robotics” to the attention of team advisor John Malobicky at Highlands High School, 1500 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, 15065.
For information, email Malobicky at jmalobicky@goldenrams.com.
