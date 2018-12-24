Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands High School seeking donors for robotics competition

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Teams from Southwestern Pennsylvania work on their robots during the SWPA BotsIQ preliminaries at Westmoreland County Community College in Hempfield on Friday, March 16, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Teams from Southwestern Pennsylvania work on their robots during the SWPA BotsIQ preliminaries at Westmoreland County Community College in Hempfield on Friday, March 16, 2018.

Updated 19 hours ago

Students at Highlands High School want to raise $3,000 to build a fighting robot.

Seniors in the school’s engineering course design and build a competition robot every year to compete in the Western Pennsylvania “ BotsIQ ” competition at California University of Pennsylvania.

The coming competition is on April 26.

Money goes toward extra parts such as motors, gearboxes, speed controllers and weapons.

Three levels of sponsorship area available, each offering certain acknowledgements:

Gold: $200 and up

  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Framed team photo
  • Business name included on back of team T-shirt
  • Company name on robot in 1-inch gold lettering

Brown: $125-$199

  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Framed team photo
  • Company name on robot in half-inch brown lettering

White: $50-$124

  • Certificate of appreciation
  • Framed team photo

Donations can be sent to “Highlands Robotics” to the attention of team advisor John Malobicky at Highlands High School, 1500 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, 15065.

For information, email Malobicky at jmalobicky@goldenrams.com.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me