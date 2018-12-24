Highlands High School seeking donors for robotics competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Students at Highlands High School want to raise $3,000 to build a fighting robot.

Seniors in the school’s engineering course design and build a competition robot every year to compete in the Western Pennsylvania “ BotsIQ ” competition at California University of Pennsylvania.

The coming competition is on April 26.

Money goes toward extra parts such as motors, gearboxes, speed controllers and weapons.

Three levels of sponsorship area available, each offering certain acknowledgements:

Gold: $200 and up

Certificate of appreciation

Framed team photo

Business name included on back of team T-shirt

Company name on robot in 1-inch gold lettering

Brown: $125-$199

Certificate of appreciation

Framed team photo

Company name on robot in half-inch brown lettering

White: $50-$124

Certificate of appreciation

Framed team photo

Donations can be sent to “Highlands Robotics” to the attention of team advisor John Malobicky at Highlands High School, 1500 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, 15065.

For information, email Malobicky at jmalobicky@goldenrams.com.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.