Santa makes the trip from fairy tales to real life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On Christmas Day, good little girls and boys around the world have gotten a visit from the world’s most famous elf.

But what a lot of those children didn’t realize as they tore into their presents is that Santa doesn’t necessarily live at the North Pole. In fact, he might be living right down the street. And, chances are, he’s been living there for quite some time — under the guise of a normal person.

The Tribune-Review spoke with several Alle-Kiski Valley men who have been portraying the jolly old elf for a long time — some for more than 30 years — to find out why they do it.

Tom Hogan, New Kensington

Tom Hogan takes immense pride in his Santa Claus outfit.

He makes sure his white trim is fluffy and his gloves are white and clean. His boots are always shiny, his belt and buckle straight. His white beard is curled, styled and washed.

“I take pride in the way I look,” Hogan said. “If there’s one curl, and I look in that mirror and that curl isn’t perfect, it’s going to be perfect before I leave the North Pole.

“I am representing Christmas.”

Hogan, 58, has been dressing up as Santa for more than 40 years. He enjoys seeing the excitement and joy on people’s faces.

“That’s what’s it’s about,” he said.

A serviceman for the Municipal Authority of the City of New Kensington, Hogan usually has so many requests to play Santa that he saves up his vacation time to take the month of December off just to do it.

When people ask Hogan why he does that, he tells them it’s because he likes being Santa.

“I enjoy bringing the excitement of Christmas to the people I encounter,” he said.

•••

Jim Scahill, Kittanning

Seeing is believing.

Just ask Jim Scahill.

A former Armstrong County Commissioner, Scahill spent close to four decades playing Kris Kringle, but recently had to retire because of health issues. He was what is known as a ‘House Santa.’ House Santas go to people’s homes to meet with children, and spread the magic and joy of Christmas.

If parents wanted Santa to bring their children presents, they would leave them outside in a plastic bag for Scahill. When he arrived, he would take them out of the plastic bag, and put them in his bag. Then he would go inside, sit by the fire, and place the children in his lap. He would ask them what they wanted for Christmas, and they would get their presents.

“There’s a lot of memories there,” said Scahill, 71.

Scahill said there’s a better chance of children believing in Santa Claus for a long time if he comes to their home. In fact, one girl he visited believed in Santa until she was at least 16.

“When I put on my little, small, square glasses, I was Santa Claus,” he said.

•••

Marshall McKallip, New Kensington

The CIA has nothing on Marshall and Patti McKallip.

The New Kensington couple, who dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Claus, would use spy-level technology to make sure children had a unique experience when it came to meeting Santa.

During house visits, when Marshall would be with the children, Patti would go into another room with the children’s parents. She would ask them about the children, then relay the information to her husband via an earpiece and transmitter.

“The kids would sit on his lap, and I would tell him who they were and the names of their dolls,” said Patti, 76. “When the kids would come up, he would know almost everything about them — when they went on vacation and if they got in trouble. They just were amazed.”

Marshall, 83, played Santa for almost 30 years before stopping two years ago because of health problems but, before that, the two would go everywhere together, Patti said.

“I just can’t tell you how many places we have been all over the Valley,” Patti said.

Patti said her husband liked dressing up as Father Christmas because he loves children.

“He’s always talking to kids, even now,” she said.

•••

Willie Weber, Arnold

As a first responder, Willie Weber has seen people on some of the worst days of their lives.

Being Santa helps bring those families joy during the holiday season.

“I got 44 years in the fire company. I’m still active fighting fires, so I see the bad side of everybody’s life there,” said Weber, 59. “Being a policeman for 40 years, you see the bad side. (This) is something to bring the good side out in families.”

Weber is the former Arnold police chief and is a firefighter with Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2.

He has played Santa since about 1980. He does it for the kids.

“I do this just to watch the gleam in their eyes,” he said. “There have to be some happy moments in your life, and I think this is the season that makes them happy.”

Weber said the men before him who have portrayed Santa set a high standard and they’ve all learned from one another. Scahill even acted as Santa for Weber’s children.

“That’s how you work. It kind of really irritates me when you go out and see a Santa that doesn’t want to play the part,” Weber said. “Either you’re going all in, or please don’t come out. It’s for the kids.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.