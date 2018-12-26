Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cameras help nab illegal dumpers in Arnold

Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Surveillance cameras loaned to the city of Arnold from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful led to charges against two men officials say were illegally dumping trash earlier this year.

Mitchell C. Swann, 53, of Arnold and Harold J. Lee, 52, of New Kensington were cited by Arnold Code Officer Scott Ponteri for illegal dumping, a statement from Keep PA Beautiful said.

Swann was found guilty of scattering rubbish for dumping debris from a contractor job into an abandoned lot Sept. 13. He paid a fine and cleaned up his trash, the organization said.

Lee was found guilty of dumping furniture and other household items Sept. 26. He paid a fine plus $150 restitution to reimburse the city for removing what he had dumped, the organization said.

Both cases were heard by District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Keep PA Beautiful said evidence photos from the cameras helped lead to the prosecution of the two men. They are able to capture high-quality, prosecution-worthy photos.

“The cameras are working as a great deterrent,” Ponteri said in prepared remarks. “We’re happy to be working with Keep PA Beautiful to turn around the dumping problem the city has been dealing with the past few years.”

The cameras are part of a loan program from Keep PA Beautiful with funding from the state Department of Environmental Protection. According to the statement, DEP funds for the program are from fines the state agency receives for environmental infractions.

In addition to the camera loan, Arnold has stepped up other efforts to curb trash, including deploying additional cameras at different locations that had been donated by a resident, the statement said.

Find out more about the program at Illegal DumpFreePA.org, or contact Rob Dubas at rdubas@keeppa beautiful.org or 724-836-4121, ext. 107.

