Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Search for missing South Buffalo Twp. man, 70, to resume Thursday morning

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
Kenneth L. Himes, 70, is missing from a South Buffalo Twp. home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road on Dec. 26, 2018.
Submitted
Kenneth L. Himes, 70, is missing from a South Buffalo Twp. home on Cadogan Slate Lick Road on Dec. 26, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

The search for a missing South Buffalo Township man is set to resume Thursday at 8 a.m.

The search for Kenneth L. Himes, 70, began about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He had been visiting relatives on Cadogan-­Slate Lick Road.

Police said he is believed to suffer from dementia.

Just before noon, state police called for a helicopter to aid those searching the area on foot, according to Trooper Travis Trimbur.

Police brought in divers to check a pond near Cadogan-­Slate Lick Road but didn’t find anything, police said.

Police said Himes is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me