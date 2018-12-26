Search for missing South Buffalo Twp. man, 70, to resume Thursday morning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The search for a missing South Buffalo Township man is set to resume Thursday at 8 a.m.

The search for Kenneth L. Himes, 70, began about 8 a.m. Wednesday. He had been visiting relatives on Cadogan-­Slate Lick Road.

Police said he is believed to suffer from dementia.

Just before noon, state police called for a helicopter to aid those searching the area on foot, according to Trooper Travis Trimbur.

Police brought in divers to check a pond near Cadogan-­Slate Lick Road but didn’t find anything, police said.

Police said Himes is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.