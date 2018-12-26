Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Sidney Crosby painting nets $10K for Officer Brian Shaw scholarship

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 5:03 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby signs a portrait by Lower Burrell-based sports artist Larry Klukaszewski that will be auctioned off to benefit the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby admires a portrait by Lower Burrell-based sports artist Larry Klukaszewski that will be auctioned off to benefit the Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund.
A Sewickley family spent $10,000 to win an auction for an autographed portrait of Penguins star Sidney Crosby, and the proceeds will go toward a scholarship honoring slain New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw.

“I can’t even wrap my brain around it — $10,000 for a painting. I would have been thrilled with between $3,000 and $4,000,” said Larry “Klu” Klukaszewski, the Lower Burrell artist who painted the piece.

The painting was listed for auction on eBay last week , and bids were open through Christmas.

Todd Edmunds and his family bid $10,000 on the portrait, which has tributes to Shaw integrated into it. When no one matched that bid, they ended up winning it for $6,500.

Edmunds said his family will still pay $10,000 for it.

“We just (did) it because it’s the right thing to do,” said Edmunds, 42. “It’s just kind of a great cause. Good time to do it, good season.”

All proceeds will go to The Officer Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created to establish a scholarship at the Allegheny County Police Training Academy.

Shaw, who graduated from the same academy in 2014, was shot to death during a traffic stop and foot chase in November 2017.

Crosby signed the piece, which includes Shaw’s badge number — 29 — and a thin blue line, in October .

He wasn’t available for comment Wednesday, but Penguins spokeswoman Jennifer Bullano Ridgley said the team was happy to hear the painting did so well.

“The Penguins are so grateful that our fans step forward to support such great causes, and this one is especially meaningful,” she said. “Sid is very honored to have played a small part.”

Edmunds said it’s cool that the money will help put people through the police academy.

“It’s obviously a tough profession to get into, so (to) encourage folks that maybe don’t have the money to do something like that, it’s pretty awesome to be a part of it,” he said.

Scholarship fund committee member Ron Balla said it’s heartwarming to know that local people care that much about law enforcement and the Shaw family.

“It’s just fantastic,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

