Flames destroy Kiski Township trailer, 2 left homeless

A fire on the day after Christmas destroyed a Kiski Township house trailer and left two people homeless.

The couple who live there weren’t home at the time, but their dog was killed.

Anne Sulava said she had lived in the trailer along Elwood Road for about five years.

Neither she or her boyfriend were at home when the fire call was received by Armstrong County 911 just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sulava said she got “Max,” a terrier, about 12 years ago for her son, who has since died.

Fire Chief Rich Frain said a fire cause hadn’t yet been determined.

Kiski Township and other firefighters quickly determined that no one was home during the blaze and they put out most of the flames quickly. However, some hot spots continued until about 5:30 p.m. Firefighters were using a chainsaw to expose and quench hot spots, he said.

The fire was a little more than a mile from the new Kiski Township Fire Hall along Route 66.

Neighbors brought clothing and well wishes to Sulava.

Michelle Frick, who lives nearby, brought her boots, a hoodie and a coat.

“I just grabbed some things,” Frick said. “Along this road we look after each other.”

The 1970s-vintage trailer is owned by Larry Marks, also Elwood Road.

He said he didn’t have insurance on it.

“I hope she had renter’s insurance,” he said.

That was unclear Wednesday night.

