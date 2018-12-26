Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Flames destroy Kiski Township trailer, 2 left homeless

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A fire on the day after Christmas destroyed a Kiski Township house trailer and left two people homeless.

The couple who live there weren’t home at the time, but their dog was killed.

Anne Sulava said she had lived in the trailer along Elwood Road for about five years.

Neither she or her boyfriend were at home when the fire call was received by Armstrong County 911 just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Sulava said she got “Max,” a terrier, about 12 years ago for her son, who has since died.

Fire Chief Rich Frain said a fire cause hadn’t yet been determined.

Kiski Township and other firefighters quickly determined that no one was home during the blaze and they put out most of the flames quickly. However, some hot spots continued until about 5:30 p.m. Firefighters were using a chainsaw to expose and quench hot spots, he said.

The fire was a little more than a mile from the new Kiski Township Fire Hall along Route 66.

Neighbors brought clothing and well wishes to Sulava.

Michelle Frick, who lives nearby, brought her boots, a hoodie and a coat.

“I just grabbed some things,” Frick said. “Along this road we look after each other.”

The 1970s-vintage trailer is owned by Larry Marks, also Elwood Road.

He said he didn’t have insurance on it.

“I hope she had renter’s insurance,” he said.

That was unclear Wednesday night.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

Firefighters attack a trailer fire along Elwood Road in Kiski Township on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. A dog died but no one else was at home at the time of the afternoon fire on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Firefighters attack a trailer fire along Elwood Road in Kiski Township on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. A dog died but no one else was at home at the time of the afternoon fire on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Kiski Township firefighters enter an Elwood Road trailer that was destroyed by fire of unknown origin on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. A dog, Max, died. No one else was at home. There were no firefighter injuries.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Kiski Township firefighters enter an Elwood Road trailer that was destroyed by fire of unknown origin on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. A dog, Max, died. No one else was at home. There were no firefighter injuries.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me