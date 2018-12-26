Convicted ex-Leechburg chief wants house, cash and guns turned over as part of divorce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Convicted former Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold is seeking to have his estranged wife, Danielle Reinke, and her two children removed from the family house in Gilpin and to have his guns, diamond jewelry, cash and other items handed over to his mother.

Reinke’s attorney, Greg Swank, said he received the latest divorce court motions on Wednesday.

In the documents, Diebold argues that he bought the house years prior to his second marriage to Reinke in mid-2017, and that he should be able to live there once he is released from jail next month. Diebold remains in the Westmoreland County Prison following his guilty plea this month on child sex charges.

“Trying to get the wife and two children out of the marital house the day after Christmas is appalling,” Swank said in a phone call with the Tribune-­Review.

One of the children is the couple’s infant son.

“In light of his conviction and his apparent obsession with guns, Danielle is in fear — any reasonable person would be,” Swank added.

As a convicted felon and sex offender, Diebold cannot legally own guns.

Diebold’s attorney, Alaine G. Generelli, didn’t return numerous phone calls or emails from a reporter on Wednesday.

From loss of arm to child sex charges

A portion of Diebold’s left arm was blown off in a community fireworks accident on June 24, 2017. He was fitted with a mechanical arm and was seeking return to full-time status at the Leechburg Police Department.

The couple were married July 12, 2017, in an outdoor ceremony behind the Leechburg fire department, just weeks after he was released from a Pittsburgh hospital.

The couple, their infant son and Reinke’s teenage daughter were residing at a house along Forks Church Road in Gilpin.

Just six months later, Diebold was arrested and charged with child sex crimes for arranging online to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was an agent for the state attorney general’s sex task force. He was arrested and jailed Jan. 5.

Danielle Reinke filed for divorce from Diebold six days later.

Diebold, now 41, pleaded guilty this month to lesser charges. Under terms of a plea bargain, he was sentenced to serve nine to 23 months in jail plus an additional three years on probation.

That means he could be released from the Westmoreland County Prison near the end of January.

Latest court papers

In earlier divorce court motions, the couple disagreed about custody of their infant son and control of the Gilpin house.

In the latest filings, Diebold, in addition to regaining control of the Gilpin house, also wants his handguns, rifles and shotguns that were stored in the Gilpin house. Diebold’s attorney wants the guns returned to Diebold’s mother because Diebold is a convicted felon and sex offender and cannot legally own them.

The new motions also seek the return to Diebold of about $23,000 in cash, an unspecified number of silver bars and about $4,000 in coins that Diebold alleges was inside a safe in the Gilpin house as well as a diamond engagement ring, diamond earring, diamond necklace and related items from Diebold’s first marriage that ended in divorce.

Swank said he has talked with Reinke and said the $23,000 exists only in Diebold’s imagination.

The list of 14 items includes at least four handguns and a Taser as well as rifles and shotguns.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.