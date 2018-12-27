After traffic stop, Kittanning man charged with assaulting woman, who cops say was driving impaired

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Kittanning man was jailed on suspicion of assaulting the woman who was driving the vehicle he was in when state police pulled them over Sunday.

Kent E. Walker, 30, is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. He was placed in the Armstrong County Jail after being unable to post $5,000 bail.

State police did not disclose where the traffic stop happened.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs. She was not identified.

State police said they learned that the woman and Walker had a physical confrontation earlier at a residence in Applewold. The woman “showed signs of injury” and was treated at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

Walker was charged with disorderly conduct for “causing a large disturbance” at the state police barracks.

Walker is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Jan. 2 before District Judge James H. Owen.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.