Social media buzz says have some pancakes at G&G in Vandergrift

After 50 years in business, it’s the pancakes at G&G Restaurant in Vandergrift that are selling like, well, hotcakes.

“The pancakes are always in demand,” co-owner Michael Kakias said. “Customers start asking on Thursdays ‘What is the weekend pancake special?’”

The food at G&G long has been a local favorite, but pancake fever set in a few years ago when Chris Kakias, the son of Michael Kakias and his wife and other co-owner Debi Kakias, decided to forego his corporate job and joined his parents to run the restaurant.

Since then, customers have be clamoring for pancakes redefined by the recipes Chris Kakias whips up.

He uses Facebook to promote the fluff factor every Friday — enticing followers with creative pancake postings such as Hot Chocolate, Georgia Peach, Cherry Cheesecake, Rice Krispy Treat, Tiramisu, Boston Creme Pie and Pumpkin Spice.

Colleen Bruno of Allegheny Township has dined at G&G for more than 20 years, always taking her leftover pancakes home in a to-go container.

She calls G&G a “pancake destination” and even tried to duplicate the griddle confections at home.

She failed, she said.

“It’s not the same as coming here to eat, they are so fluffy. I couldn’t make them like that at home,” Bruno said.

“They are so big — I can’t finish them. I follow their Facebook page every weekend to see their specialty pancake. The Georgia Peach pancakes are my favorite. They are offered seasonally, with fresh peaches from Chambersburg,” Bruno said.

Bruno’s mother-in-law, Sue Bruno, 88, of Allegheny Township, said she loves to go “old school” with her pancake selection.

“I just like regular pancakes with maple syrup,” Sue Bruno said.

Pancakes are offered in two quantities: small (two pancakes) or large (three pancakes.)

Michael Kakias said his son has the weekly pancake push on social media down pat.

“He sort of holds off on telling them and lets the buzz build up a little bit,” Michael Kakias said. “He’s taken pancake promotion to the next level and into the 21st century.”

Just how successful? The G&G Restaurant Facebook page has amassed more than 10,000 followers.

Gilpin resident and G&G regular Joe Sabot follows G&G on social media, so he’s always clued in on the latest pancake specials.

“They are one-of-a-kind pancakes,” he said. “They are usually themed around an event, holiday or season, which keeps you wondering ‘What’s next?’ The Cherry Bomb pancakes were absolutely amazing. Chris greets us with a smile every time, the staff work great and it’s just a great family environment.”

Michael Kakias noted G&G uses about 300 pounds of pancake mix weekly and pancakes may be ordered anytime.

A recent pancake special, the Hot Chocolate, featured chocolate pancakes topped with toasted — by a blow torch — marshmallows, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a Hershey’s Kiss.

By the way, G&G stands for the original owners — George and Grace Kakias.

They owned the “Van-San Shop” on Columbia Avenue in Vandergrift during the late 1940s and ran it until 1968, when the couple was forced to debate their next move.

Vandergrift needed the land where their shop sat for a parking lot. They considered relocating to Indiana, Pa., but opted instead to move across the street and opened what now is G&G.

“Customers had suggested to my grandparents that they change the name to George and Grace’s,” Chris Kakias said.

Son Michael and daughter-in-law Debi took over operations during the mid 1980s.

“I hope that my grandparents would be thrilled with the changes and upgrades that have been made,” Chris Kakias said.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.