Alle-Kiski Valley year in review: What made news in 2018

Here are the top news stories of 2018 in the Alle-Kiski Valley:

1. Former Leechburg Police Chief pleads guilty to soliciting sex from minor

Ex-Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold, now a convicted felon and sex offender, had quite the fall from grace.

The community rallied around Diebold and raised money to aid in his recovery after he blew off part of his arm in an accident at a community fireworks display in the summer of 2017. He was fitted with a mechanical arm and was seeking return to full-time status at the Leechburg Police Department. He married his girlfriend and mother of his infant son, Danielle Reinke, in a public ceremony.

Then, in January, Diebold was arrested and charged with child sex crimes for arranging online to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was really an agent for the state attorney general's sex task force.

He pleaded guilty in December to lesser charges. Under terms of a plea bargain, he was sentenced to serve nine to 23 months in jail plus an additional three years on probation.

He could be released from the Westmoreland County Prison near the end of January, and, by some accounts, plans to live with his mother, Karen Diebold, in Leechburg.

The guilty plea and Diebold's plans to live in town angered Leechburg residents as well as Reinke, who filed for divorce shortly after Diebold was arrested.

The couple, in divorce court, has disagreed about custody of their infant son and control of the family house in Gilpin.

Diebold, in addition to regaining control of the Gilpin house, has also demanded his handguns, rifles, shotguns, money and diamond jewelry that he claims were stored in the Gilpin house.

2. Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi under fire

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi came under fire earlier this year and faced public pressure to step down after she made insensitive social media posts.

Peconi disparaged people who took to the streets to protest after the fatal June 19 police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II in East Pittsburgh.

She faced criticism not only from community members, but also from fellow council members. Gov. Tom Wolf called her comments "unacceptable."

Council members in July voted 4-0 to send a letter to the state Senate asking them to remove Peconi from office. Peconi abstained.

Her attorney, Sean Logue, also sent a letter to state Senate leaders advising them not to try to remove Peconi on Constitutional and other grounds.

Peconi apologized for her comments. She remains in office and said she has no plans to resign.

3. Pittsburgh Glass Works plant in Creighton shuts down

The Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant in Creighton, East Deer closed in August, leaving about 160 workers represented by the United Steelworkers without jobs.

The country's oldest, financially successful plate glass manufacturing site closed because it couldn't keep up with increasing technological demands, and its manufacturing capacity was above market demand.

Production at the East Deer plant shifted to other PGW manufacturing sites, including in Mexico.

A smoldering waste coal fire continues to burn beneath the property.

PGW's parent company has no plans to try to snuff it out, and state environmental officials say it doesn't pose a public health hazard.

4. Former Lower Burrell priest sentenced to prison

The Rev. John Thomas Sweeney was sentenced to 11½ months to five years in prison for molesting a 10-year-old boy who attended St. Margaret Mary Church school in Lower Burrell in the 1990s.

He is one of more than 300 priests identified as sexual predators in a statewide grand jury report. It was released in August after a two-year investigation into clergy sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania dating back 70 years.

Criminal charges against Sweeney were filed a year before the report was publicly released.

His victim reported the abuse in 2016 after watching "Spotlight," the Academy Award-winning movie about sexual abuse by Catholic priests in Boston.

5. Highlands School District reconfigures schools

The Highlands School District increased taxes, furloughed employees, and reconfigured its schools in the wake of a budget crisis that Highlands officials blamed on late former business manager Jon Rupert.

The news stunned parents, who asked the school board to take more time to consider the changes.

The reconfiguration made it so all kindergarten and prekindergarten students are at Fairmount; grades 1-4 are at Grandview; and grades 5-8 are at the middle school.

The high school was unaffected.