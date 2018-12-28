Community Library reducing hours at Tarentum branch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Community Library of Allegheny Valley is cutting hours at its Tarentum branch, but increasing them in Harrison.

New hours take effect at both the Tarentum and Harrison locations on Jan. 2, according to the library.

With the new hours, the two libraries will be open for a combined 77 hours weekly, four fewer than before the change.

Tarentum will see its hours decrease by five, while an hour is being added in Harrison.

Library Director Kathy Firestone said a community survey done earlier this year showed that many people wanted to see the Harrison library open earlier, and for Friday hours to be extended. Finances limited what the library could do.

“We only have so much money to go around,” she said. “In order to work with our budget, we have to be very careful about how many hours we can be open. That translates into money.”

Under the new hours, the Tarentum branch will be open for 29 hours per week, down from 34.

“We noticed that the usage after a certain time of the days is pretty low. It really wasn’t worth that hour or so to be open for that time,” Firestone said.

On Mondays through Wednesdays, the library will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing an hour earlier. On Fridays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., closing two hours earlier.

Saturday hours are unchanged at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Tarentum branch will continue to be closed Thursdays and Sundays.

“Who Knew” programs held at the library are not affected by the change in hours, Firestone said.

In Harrison, the library will be open for the same number of hours Mondays through Thursdays, but will open a half-hour earlier at 11 a.m. and close a half-hour earlier at 8 p.m.

The Harrison library gains an hour on Fridays, when it will open at 10 a.m. and close an hour later at 3 p.m.

Saturday hours are unchanged, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and it remains closed on Sundays.

The reduction in service in Tarentum is not affecting the borough’s contribution to the library. The borough will again give the library $8,000 in 2019, which it has done every year since 2014, according to borough Manager Michael Nestico.

Borough Council has not discussed changing the amount, he said.

“We understand some of the difficulties facing public library systems,” Nestico said of the changing hours. “Many facilities are being forced to cut spending, staffing and resources. Part of those cost-cutting measures includes a restructuring or modification of hours.

“Unfortunately, as times change, many libraries are forced to adapt to lower public use and volume,” he said. “This may be a reflection of those changes and we trust that library officials know what is best for their own operation.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.