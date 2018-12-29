Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Eagle Scout project brings fitness equipment to Lower Burrell park

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Lower Burrell residents looking to get in shape in the new year can do so for free thanks to one local teenager.

For his Eagle Scout service project, Scott Fennell Jr., 17, of Lower Burrell, built four fitness stations around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park.

He said he wanted to do something so people of all ages could work out without having to join a gym.

“I’m definitely proud that I got this done,” Fennell said.

Fennell, a member of Troop 134, got the idea for the fitness stations from city officials. He worked closely with Councilman Christopher Koziarski, who oversees parks and public property.

He started his project in the spring of 2017. Adding rubber mulch to the base of the stations is the only work that still needs to be done, and Fennell hopes to complete that in the spring.

The stations cost about $8,000 to build. Donations from local businesses, the city and Fennell’s parents covered the costs.

The Burrell High School junior put in more than 400 service hours — including free time at school and on evenings and weekends — raising money to pay for the project, including designing the stations, hiring contractors, coordinating the work and meeting with other people involved.

In addition to workout equipment, the stations have signs that show what the equipment is meant to be used for. There also is a map that shows where the stations are located around the park.

Mistrik Construction of Tarentum built the stations. Robert T. Villella Sign & Design of Arnold made the signs.

“(Scott) actually spent a lot of time going up and down Leechburg Road, visiting every business,” said Fennell’s mom, Betsy Fennell. “(He) got a lot of solicitations from businesses in Lower Burrell, (and the) New Kensington area.

“He had a couple big donators.”

The stations offer a full-body workout.

The first is for stretching calves and hamstrings. The second is for hand walks and body dips. The third is for stretching and working your core. The fourth is for body raises and pull-ups.

Mayor Rich Callender said the stations will encourage more people to use the park and keep the community more physically fit.

“We had seen a park that had the same type little stations and thought that that would be a great idea for our park,” Callender said. “We have the room. We have the laid-out walking trail already. So putting the stations up was just a matter of somebody volunteering to do that.

“Scott stepped up and did that.”

Koziarski said he was pleased with the project, which is one of the biggest Eagle Scout projects that the city has been involved in.

“The quality of what he’s done is spectacular. I couldn’t be happier,” Koziarski said. “He did a phenomenal job.”

The stations are open for public use. Fennell plans to maintain and care for them long into the future.

“He has promised the city that he will make sure (the stations will) continue to be maintained forever, ” his mother said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

Boy Scout Scott Fennell shows off how to use one of the four fitness stations he built around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Boy Scout Scott Fennell shows off how to use one of the four fitness stations he built around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Boy Scout Scott Fennell shows off how to use one of the four fitness stations he built around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Boy Scout Scott Fennell shows off how to use one of the four fitness stations he built around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Boy Scout Scott Fennell built fitness stations around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tribune-Review
Boy Scout Scott Fennell built fitness stations around K-9 Officer Derek Kotecki Memorial Park for his Eagle Scout project.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me