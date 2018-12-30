Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Fire at Big Dogs bar in Harmar causes evacuation early Sunday but no one hurt

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Police and firefighters at Big Dogs bar in Harmar on Dec. 30, 2018.
Courtesy of Mike Werries
Police and firefighters at Big Dogs bar in Harmar on Dec. 30, 2018.

Updated 23 minutes ago

No one was injured in a short-lived fire in one of the second-floor apartments at Big Dogs bar at 1435 Freeport Road in Harmar early Sunday morning.

About 10 people who live in the second-floor apartments and some customers of the bar on the first floor were evacuated.

Firefighters were called at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police then firefighters knocked down the small blaze within 15 minutes of their arrival, according to Kevin Funkhouser, chief of the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire damage was contained to just the apartment where the blaze started, he said.

The cause, believed to be accidental, is under investigation by the Allegheny County fire marshal’s office, Funkhouser said.

Some contents of the room were destroyed such as a mattress. But generally, damage was not extensive, he added.

The fire was caught early because one of the apartment residents noticed smoke coming from one of the other apartments and alerted others in the building and emergency responders.

The tenant of the apartment where the fire started was not on site when the blaze broke out, according to Funkhouser.

All of the tenants, except for the one who lives in the fire damaged room, were allowed to return to their rooms later in the morning.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

