Drained pond provides no clues into man missing from South Buffalo since Wednesday

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

Updated 9 minutes ago

Kenneth L. Himes, 70, is still missing after five days and more than 250 emergency volunteers, family and friends searched a 10-mile radius from a South Buffalo Township home on foot, from the air and in the water.

Himes, afflicted with medical issues including signs of dementia, lives at a Pittsburgh-area personal care home but was staying with family over the Christmas holiday. His family believes he left their house between 11:30 p.m. Christmas night and 8 a.m. the following day, Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tassel cap and white athletic shoes.

Searchers came up empty at a pond just smaller than a football field that was drained near the Cadogan-Slate Lick Road home were Himes was staying, according to South Buffalo Fire Chief Randy Brozenick.

“It’s frustrating to us that a number of rescue dogs picked up scent and went to the pond,” he said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, volunteer rescue searchers fanned out from the South Buffalo site. They included people from the Civil Air Patrol from the Pittsburgh area and Erie, Allegheny Mountain Rescue as well as firefighters and medics from across Armstrong, Clarion, Westmoreland, Butler and Allegheny counties. Plus family, friends and neighbors joined the group scouring the sometimes rugged countryside looking for Himes.

“I’m pretty confident with the area we covered and the manpower that it is unlikely we missed him,” he said. “But there is that possibility, but I think it is unlikely.

“Anyone who lives in that area still needs to keep an eye out for him,” Brozenick said.

With the prevalence of trail cameras and hunters out in the field, the public should continue to look for Himes, he added.

Pennsylvania state police in Armstrong County are leading the investigation and on Sunday stated there were no new updates and that they were still looking for Himes.

Authorities requested and received a number of videos from the public taken near where Himes was last seen in South Buffalo Township, but nothing has resulted in a clue to Himes disappearance, Brozenick said.

Sightings and videos included Himes possibly seen at 3 a.m. walking along Cadogan-Slate Lick Road and Church Road at 4 a.m. and nearby Bortes Road. But none of these sightings or images associated with them have been verified.

If state police come up with a new search, the volunteer emergency personnel will go back out, according to Brozenick. But currently, he said, there’s “nothing more for us to do for a search.”

Anyone with information on Himes is asked to call state police at 724-543-2011.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

