PPG's Springdale plant suffers minor damage in electrical fire

An electrical fire at the PPG plant in Springdale caused only minor damage early Monday morning, a company spokesman said.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said the call came in around 12:30 a.m. at the plant, located at 125 Colfax St.

PPG spokesman Mark Silvey said the fire was electrical and broke out in a non-production area of the facility. He said the fire was self-extinguished after smoke set off an internal fire suppression system.

Silvey said no employees were injured.

Silvey said the plant is closed for the New Year holiday.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said one person was transported to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available Monday morning.

Messages left for Springdale Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Wilhelm were not immediately returned.

