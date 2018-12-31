Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Family Network offering free community shuttle in Highlands School District area

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Allegheny Family Network is offering a free community shuttle in the Highlands School District area. It runs twice per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with stops in Brackenridge, Harrison and Tarentum.
Submitted | Allegheny Family Network
Allegheny Family Network is offering a free community shuttle in the Highlands School District area. It runs twice per day on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with stops in Brackenridge, Harrison and Tarentum.

Updated 36 minutes ago

A free shuttle is available to help people get around within the Highlands School District.

The shuttle, operated by the Allegheny Family Network , runs twice a day, Tuesdays through Thursdays, and makes stops in Brackenridge, Harrison and Tarentum.

“The residents in the Highlands School District municipalities have limited access to public transportation throughout the day to move about the towns they reside in, visit doctors, meet with service providers or simply to go to the grocery store,” network CEO Ruth Fox said. “AFN is happy to be able to provide this pilot shuttle program to address the needs of parents who need transportation in their communities in order to help their families thrive.”

The shuttle exists primarily to get students to the network’s adult education classes at its offices in Harrison. The classes and shuttle are supported by a grant from The Heinz Endowment. The transportation piece of the grant is $10,000, said Misty Chybrzynski, community development supervisor for the network.

“We include transportation to the free classes and study groups for our students,” Chybrzynski said. “Since there are so many more seats on the bus than there are in the classroom, we were able to open up the shuttle to other community members who need transportation, especially in our area where public transportation is limited from town-to-town.”

The shuttle, a bus contracted through W.L. Roenigk, has 13 stops between the Tarentum Bridge and the Allegheny Valley YMCA from about 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and then again from about 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The shuttle follows Highlands’ snow cancellation days, but is not affected by two-hour delays. It will not be available on Jan. 1.

About 20 riders per week have been using the shuttle since it started in late November, Chybrzynski said.

“We are hoping, as more people hear about it, more people will be able to take advantage of the route and get to where they need to go,” Chybrzynski said. “We also hope service providers or organizations will consider the routes when they plan for classes, appointments, programming and events so that more of our community can participate, attend or get to appointments with less hardship if they don’t drive or have a car.”

The Port Authority of Allegheny County does not have any jurisdiction over the shuttle, spokesman Jim Ritchie said.

The authority considers changes to its service annually. Following service cuts in 2007 and 2011, it has received and is considering requests for service in the Highlands area, Ritchie said.

Decisions on those requests will be made in the spring and go into the authority’s budget that is set in June for the fiscal year starting July 1, he said.

As a pilot program, Allegheny Family Network’s shuttle will run through June. It is seeking donations to keep it running beyond that and possibly expand it.

“We are hoping that other organizations, service providers or businesses who see local public transportation as an asset will contribute or make donations to the shuttle program so that we can continue it at least through the end of the year,” Chybrzynski said. “If we have enough support, we hope to be able to add more stops, routes and times to the shuttle schedule.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me