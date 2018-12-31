Harrison approves salary, pay increases for several township employees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Several Harrison officials will start the new year with bigger paychecks.

Township commissioners approved the raises at their Dec. 17 meeting but didn’t release salary figures until Monday, after the Tribune-Review filed a Right-to-Know Act request.

The salaries and wages cover non-contract full-time and part-time employees. The salaries and wages are included in the township’s nearly $5 million 2019 budget, which left the property tax rate unchanged at 5.106 mills.

The salary for the township’s new manager, Rich Hill, was set at $46,800. He was hired in November.

Commissioners President William Heasley initially said Hill would be paid $45 per hour, instead of getting a flat annual salary. On Monday, Heasley said the township had to set a salary because of “technicalities.”

Hill will work more or less than eight hours a day as needed, Heasley said. In addition to his salary, he also will get medical, dental and vision benefits.

Township Secretary Susan Motosicky was given an additional title, executive administrative assistant, and her pay was increased by 50 percent, from $41,706 to $62,400.

The township no longer has an executive secretary following the retirement of long-time employee Faith Payne. Her salary in 2018 was $70,356.

Heasley said Motosicky’s pay was increased because of additional responsibilities coming with her new title.

“She’s doing a lot more than she did before,” he said.

Motosicky said she has taken on all of Payne’s duties, and is running the day-to-day operations of the township’s administrative office.

Three officials received 3 percent raises. They are police Chief Mike Klein, whose salary rose to $99,299; Randy Martinka, superintendent of public works, now making $74,381; Lindsay Fraser, supervisor of the zoning and ordinance office, whose salary was bumped to $50,752.

Jody Lamison, coordinator of the zoning and ordinance office, received a 6 percent raise in her part-time hourly rate to $18 per hour.

Other increased rates include the township’s records officer, 8 percent, to $13.50 per hour; custodian, 4 percent, to $10 per hour; and crossing guards, 9 percent, to $12 per hour.

Pay for jail guards and matrons were both increased by 25 percent, to $12 per hour.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.