Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin man facing cocaine charges in Armstrong County, North Carolina

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
Holly Paige Haslett, 21, and Dennis Kreashko, 54, are charged with trafficking cocaine and possible marijuana.
Cocaine powder
File
Cocaine powder

Updated 49 minutes ago

A Gilpin man is scheduled to appear in courtrooms in Western Pennsylvania and North Carolina on cocaine-related charges.

Dennis Kreashko, 54, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Jan. 30 in Armstrong County court for drug charges filed against him on Sept. 27, 2017 by Gilpin police.

A few days later, his drug trafficking trial in North Carolina is scheduled to start.

In Armstrong County, a traffic stop on River Road by Gilpin police led to a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and misdemeanor charges of simple possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and narcotic pills. Police found drugs and guns inside his home.

Kreashko pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Duke George said Monday he will argue that the search was improper and violated the Kreashko’s Constitutional protection against illegal search.

Kreashko faces charges in Wayne County, N.C., along with his girlfriend, Holly Paige Haslett, 22, of Kiski Avenue in Leechburg, and her mother, Felicia Mae Haslett, of Clearwater, Fla.

The three were in a vehicle pulled over along North Carolina Route 117. The road parallels Interstate 95 about 11 miles away.

The Wayne County sheriff’s deputies accused them to having about 300 grams of cocaine and other drugs inside the vehicle. The trio is charged with two counts of felony cocaine trafficking and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Kreashko is also charged with having methamphetamine, a felony, and drug possession, a misdemeanor.

The Hasletts are scheduled to go to trial Jan. 28 with Kreashko’s trial starting Feb. 5. However, George predicts the trials will be rescheduled for all three on the same day.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

