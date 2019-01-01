Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

2019: Things to watch

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 6:03 a.m.
Faith Community Partners is continuing work to turn a building that once housed a ceramics business on Fifth Avenue in Tarentum into 'The Depot,' touted as a community resource center that will house a laundromat, wi-fi cafe and co-working space.
File photo
Faith Community Partners is continuing work to turn a building that once housed a ceramics business on Fifth Avenue in Tarentum into 'The Depot,' touted as a community resource center that will house a laundromat, wi-fi cafe and co-working space.
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer has lost a number of key tenants, and its retail space is nearly half empty.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills in Frazer has lost a number of key tenants, and its retail space is nearly half empty.
Officials take the first shovel of ceremonial dirt for the new Allegheny Health Network neighborhood hospital in Harmar on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Officials take the first shovel of ceremonial dirt for the new Allegheny Health Network neighborhood hospital in Harmar on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Cheswick Police car
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Cheswick Police car
Schreiber Industrial Park along the Allegheny River in Arnold and New Kensington photographed in September, 2017. It was the site of Alcoa’s New Kensington Works, from 1891-1971. Now the City of New Kensington is buying it with the intent of making substantial upgrades.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Schreiber Industrial Park along the Allegheny River in Arnold and New Kensington photographed in September, 2017. It was the site of Alcoa’s New Kensington Works, from 1891-1971. Now the City of New Kensington is buying it with the intent of making substantial upgrades.

Updated 46 minutes ago

With 2018 behind us, it’s time to look ahead at some significant Alle-Kiski Valley stories that figure to develop in 2019.

Pittsburgh Mills mall

The new year will see some new life at the Pittsburgh Mills mall, but it remains to be seen if new owner Mason Asset Management will be successful in reversing the long-declining fortunes of the Frazer mall.

The Long Island-based company bought the mall in May for about $12 million.

Allegheny Health Network’s Citizens School of Nursing is opening in the former ITT Tech space in January, while a new eatery, Queen Chicken, opened in the largely empty food court. But much of the mall’s interior shops and the former Sears Grand remain vacant.

Harmar hospital

A new Allegheny Health Network neighborhood hospital is expected to be standing at Freeport and Guys Run roads in Harmar by the end of 2019.

The two-story, 10-bed hospital will have 24-hour emergency care and offer other medical services such as lab tests, imaging services and inpatient care.

Allegheny Health Network President and CEO Cynthia Hundorfean previously said AHN picked Harmar for the hospital because there are a high number of patients and network members in the area. It’s between Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison and an outpatient facility near Fox Chapel.

Springdale-Cheswick police merger

Cheswick and Springdale Township will continue to explore merging their police departments.

The state Department of Community and Economic Development recommended it as a way to save money and more efficiently patrol the two communities. A committee including representatives from each municipality will further explore the details of a merger, such as costs and the needs of each department.

Officials have said it could take nearly a year before a final decision is made. Cheswick’s police Chief Bob Scott retired at the end of 2018 as part of the settlement of a lawsuit he filed against the borough. Springdale Township’s Chief Mike Naviglia is serving as chief of both departments for now.

Schreiber Industrial Park

New Kensington’s Redevelopment Authority took ownership of the Schreiber Industrial Park in June, buying the more than 70-acre property from Schreiber Industrial Development Co. for $8 million.

The park stretches for more than a mile along the Allegheny River through the city and neighboring Arnold and was once home to Alcoa’s Pittsburgh Works.

City officials hope the park’s 18 buildings will become home to advanced manufacturing, bringing jobs to the city that haven’t been there since Alcoa closed there in 1970.

Tarentum Depot

Work is expected to get underway on turning an empty Tarentum building that once housed a ceramics shop into a community center with a coffee shop, laundromat and community services.

Crews in December were removing thousands of ceramics molds from the basement of the Fifth Avenue building and gutting the interior to get it ready for redevelopment while the project’s backers were awaiting word on a state grant to pay for roof work.

David Rankin, an elder at Central Presbyterian Church who launched Faith Community Partners in 2015, said whether The Depot gets finished in 2019 will depend on grants coming in.

Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report. Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me