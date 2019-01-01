Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Power restored in New Kensington after driver slams into utility pole

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

More than 2,100 people in New Kensington lost power early Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a utility pole on Freeport Road.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports the unidentified driver hit several parked cars around 2:40 a.m. Authorities told WPXI the driver attempted to flee the scene but was eventually taken into custody. There is no word yet on what charges have been filed.

New Kensington resident Michael Kirven told WPXI the truck bounced off of several cars before slamming into the pole in front of his house on the 300 block of Freeport Road.

“I was sound asleep, and I heard it,” Kirven said. “It was around 3, and I heard what I thought might be an M80 or transformer blowing and felt something. I said, ‘Wow, what was that? Everything was dark, and I looked outside and there was a bunch of people around.’”

West Penn Power has restored service to most customers. The company reports only about 20 remain without power, and they should have power restored by noon Tuesday.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

