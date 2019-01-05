Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police say UPS driver with alcohol, pot caused multi-vehicle Route 28 crash

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, 8:54 a.m.
Traffic was still stalled after an hour by a crash on the RIDC ramp on Route 28 southbound at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
Natasha Lindstrom | Tribune-Review
Traffic is backing up because of crash along the Route 28 southbound exit ramp at RIDC Park in O'Hara at 7 p.m. according to this highway camera image.
Traffic continues to back up on Route 28 southbound because of a crash on a ranp at RIDC Park in O'Hara at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.
A UPS truck driver is accused of having an open container of alcohol as well as marijuana Friday night when his truck hit three vehicles traveling southbound on Route 28 near the RIDC Park in O’Hara, state police at Kittanning said.

Passengers in the vehicles hit by the UPS truck at 6:30 p.m. Friday were transported to various hospitals, police said. Their identities and conditions were not available.

Charges against the UPS driver, whose identity was not revealed, are pending the results of laboratory tests, police said.

The accident blocked traffic for about 90 minutes on the highway. Long lines of traffic were backed up, and some of the traffic was diverted into the RIDC Park.

Crews removed the vehicles, and the road was reopened about 8 p.m., a state police dispatcher confirmed.

