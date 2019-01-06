Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale Township could face state fines for not properly testing water, failing to document

Emily Balser and George Guido | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 7:33 a.m.
Pixabay

Updated 12 hours ago

Springdale Township officials worry they could be facing hefty fines for failing to properly test and report their water quality to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Commissioners President Tony Rozzano said Thursday that the DEP will be fining the township for not submitting the documentation from 2011-17.

“We’re in compliance in 2018, we weren’t before,” Rozzano said, who joined the board last year. “They’re giving us a realistic deadline, and we’re trying to work out a deal.”

DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Friday the DEP couldn’t comment on the case because it’s currently in litigation.

The township has appealed the DEP’s administrative order that claims officials have violated multiple safe drinking water laws by failing to, among other things, properly test the water for contaminants such as copper and lead.

The order, sent to township officials Oct. 16 , outlines multiple violations and said the township faces a penalty of up to $5,000 per day for each violation.

The DEP has set specific time frames for the township to remedy the violations, ranging from 10 days to three months.

The administrative order was issued after the township failed to respond to a request for corrective action following a March 29 inspection of the system.

Rozzano, Commissioner Tim Sweet and solicitor Craig Alexander met recently with DEP officials.

“There will be some fines,” Alexander said. “Hopefully, the DEP will recognize the effort we’re putting into it now.”

Fraley confirmed the DEP did meet with township officials, but couldn’t comment further.

Sweet said the township “is about 95 percent in compliance.”

He said the DEP has asked the township office where the water went in the past five years and to supply supporting paperwork.

A hearing for the appeal hadn’t been set as of Friday afternoon.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser. George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me