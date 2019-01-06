Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

1 hospitalized after ATV accident near Fawn, Harrison border

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, 3:09 p.m.
Two of three men who were involved in an ATV accident on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 talk with first-responders near the incident scene along the southbound Route 28 Natrona Heights exit (Exit 15), near the border of Fawn and Harrison.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Two of three men who were involved in an ATV accident on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 talk with first-responders near the incident scene along the southbound Route 28 Natrona Heights exit (Exit 15), near the border of Fawn and Harrison.

One man was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison on Sunday afternoon after an ATV accident.

The accident was reported to Allegheny County 911 shortly after 1:30 p.m., a dispatcher said. It happened near the southbound Route 28 exit at Natrona Heights (Exit 15), near the border of Fawn and Harrison.

According to police at the scene, three men — each on their own ATV — were involved. No details on the accident were immediately available.

The names of the men involved were not available.

The extent of the injuries to the man taken to the hospital by ambulance was not available.

A second man was checked at the scene but refused treatment, according to police. The third man was not hurt.

After some debate, first-responders determined the incident happened in Fawn, meaning state police will handle the investigation as they cover Fawn when township police are not on duty.

The southbound Exit 15 off-ramp was closed while first-responders were at the scene.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

