Antique fishing, hunting gear up for grabs at Tri-County show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More: To reserve a table or for more info, call 412-298-0964 or email tctcnews@gmail.com .

When: Jan. 12, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yes, there are $1,000 antique fishing reels to be had as well as vintage lures, the largest selection of hunting and fishing books and more for the first major sportsman show of the year.

The Tri-County Trout Club Sport Show & Flea Market will be held Saturday at the Arnold No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department bingo hall in Arnold.

Given the eclectic and passionate collectors and sportsmen who sell at the show, the finds are always interesting, according to Steve Hegedus of Lower Burrell, president of the trout club.

Over the years, merchandise and services have included bamboo fly rod appraisals, turkey call makers, custom fishing lures, vintage fishing lures and tackle, vintage and new bamboo fly rods, graphite and fiberglass spinning and fly rods, fly tying materials, old hunting and fishing licenses, hand tied flies from local makers and collectible outdoor books and magazines.

“There are always lots of interesting items to see and good deals to be had,” Hegedus said.

“In the Pittsburgh area, there aren’t really any shows that feature much in the way of vintage or collectible fishing lures, tackle, reels and rods, or licenses,” he added.

One of the vendors will be Ron Komlenic, of Brentwood who will be selling vintage fishing tackle, rods, reels and Orvis collectibles.

“Western Pennsylvania has a lot of collectors and just fishermen and women that are interested in collectibles and usable fishing gears,” he said. “It’s a huge base.”

The show was founded in 2005 as an event for Tri-County members to sell unwanted hunting, fishing, and sporting items to fellow club members.

Now the show pays for the club’s many outreach efforts including youth fly fishing and fly tying classes, youth days with local sports clubs, assisting the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and holding family fishing programs.

The club also maintains float boxes used by its volunteers use to help the fish commission stock Deer Creek and Bull Creek with trout.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.