Longtime Habitat volunteer from Lower Burrell does more than build houses

Editor's note: This is part of an occasional series that features Alle-Kiski Valley people and the notable things that they do.

Longtime Habitat for Humanity Allegheny Valley volunteer Glenn Nordmark is much more than a builder.

“He’s first to come and last to leave on build sites,” said Habitat Executive Director John Tamiggi. “He’s done some great stuff. Not only is he good on building homes, but mentoring other volunteers.”

Nordmark has helped build 22 Habitat homes in the Alle-Kiski Valley since 1997. He does painting, drywall and flooring, among other tasks.

“It’s a service I can do,” Nordmark said. “It’s helping out people and helping God’s work. It’s helping people who are willing to help themselves.”

The Lower Burrell resident celebrates his 90th birthday this month with a family cruise.

“I thank the Lord that I’m still able to walk down to the library and back,” he said. “It’s a nice little community.”

He’s an avid stamp collector and volunteers as a tax aide for the AARP’s Northern Westmoreland County region.

Nordmark has offered free tax assistance to thousands of people the past 22 years.

“We help all ages and most incomes,” he said. “The very complicated (returns) we don’t do.”

Nordmark worked as a research engineer for Alcoa from 1955 to 1993, where he tested joints, compounds and materials.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from South Dakota State University and a master’s from the University of Illinois in the early 1950s.

Nordmark served as an Air Force lieutenant from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base just east of Dayton, Ohio. He downplayed his time in the military.

“People had a harder time serving than me,” he said.

Nordmark grew up in Brookings, S.D. and has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America since age 10. He earned Eagle Scout honors as a member of Brookings Boy Scout Troop No. 1.

He would go on to become an institutional representative to Lower Burrell’s Cub Scout Pack 556 of Grace Community Presbyterian Church, where he teaches an adult Sunday school class.

Nordmark credits the Scouts and the church for instilling a love of volunteerism.

“The church has been a vital part of my life,” he said. “I feel, when God calls me, I should use all the talents I can.”

Nordmark also is a member of the Toastmasters club sponsored by Arconic Technology Center, a spin-off of Alcoa, in which he gives occasional speeches.

