Leechburg library reopens after major 8-month tech renovation

Although the renovated Leechburg Public Library opened last week, residents are invited to attend a grand re-opening at 6 p.m. Jan. 22.

The library has been closed since May for extensive renovations. It now boasts a more open space with comfortable seating and technological upgrades, including a media center and a“makers space” room with a 3-D printer.

The Leechburg Area School District and the community share the library, which is open to the public Mondays through Thursdays 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Many of the improvements benefit students, but new computers and technology spaces will also benefit the public.

“Come and check out the new community hub,” said Sonya Heasley, a library trustee. “It’s more comfortable, more inviting, with more technology to use, and space that is more equipped for community programs and speakers.”

Heasley said the library will focus heavily on programs for the community such as job exploration and assistance, book clubs and children’s programs.

“This new space features a great deal of cutting-edge technology, so look for technology programming for the public as well,” she said.

Library staff will be trained in the library’s new technologies so they can teach the public in special programs, according to Heasley.

The library will continue to offer use of Kindles and e-readers and instruction for using them. Library card holders can check out free e-books.

There will be more learning opportunities for children.

The library was recently awarded a grant from the State Library for more than 20 sets of STEAM manipulatives for early learners, which are building blocks and sets to encourage children to build and thinking critically, according to Heasley.

Those sets will be available for use anytime the library is open.

