Former Valley News Dispatch reporter investigates stories of heroism for Carnegie commission

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series that features Alle-Kiski Valley people and the notable things that they do.

Former Valley News Dispatch and Associated Press reporter Joe Mandak continues to make good use of his investigative skills with the Carnegie Heroes Fund Commission.

“It’s a lot of the same,” he said. “The difference is my audience is different. When you work for a newspaper, it’s the general public. In this instance, I’m still trying to figure out what happened in these cases. My audience is my board of directors.”

Mandak said his job includes thoroughly reviewing accounts of heroic rescues and recommending nominees to the board.

“They’re never going to meet the people that are pulled out of these burning buildings or saved from drowning,” he said. “They have to rely on me to tell them what happened. I have to be just as accurate, if not more so.”

The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was formed in 1904 after Andrew Carnegie received word of a horrific mine explosion near Pittsburgh.

A massive blast Jan. 25 of that year in a coal mine in Harwick claimed 181 lives.

Two of the victims had entered the mine after the explosion in an attempt to rescue the coal miners.

The commission formed three months after that tragedy with the mission of recognizing people who perform acts of heroism in civilian live in the United States and Canada. Along with that recognition comes financial assistance for such heroes, some who were disabled as a result of their actions, and for the dependents of those killed helping others.

Those selected by the commission are awarded the Carnegie Medal. They or their survivors are eligible for financial considerations, including one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits or continuing assistance.

To date, more than 10,000 medals have been awarded to recipients selected from more than 90,000 nominees. About 20 percent of the medals are awarded posthumously.

Mandak, a father of three, said he usually has more time to develop those stories compared to his time in the daily newspaper business.

Mandak, 56, worked for the Valley News Dispatch from July 1988 to May 1995, when he left to report for the Tribune-Review. He worked for the Trib from 1995 to May 2000 before taking a reporting job with The Associated Press, where he wrote about federal court cases in Pittsburgh and covered stories across Western Pennsylvania.

He was hired as an investigator for the commission in November 2017. Mandak investigates five to six cases per quarter.

His first case involved James “Bud” Garvey Sr., 78, of Fairhope, Somerset County. Garvey saved another man’s life Nov. 19, 2016, after pulling him from a burning car.

The driver had crashed his car into a wooded embankment along Interstate 99. Garvey pulled the man — all 6 feet, 2 inches and 300 pounds of him — through the driver’s side window moments before the car became fully engulfed.

As a reporter, Mandak covered everything from local races for district judge to murder trials and cases of fraud and political corruption.

He earned a statewide Keystone Award through the Pennsylvania Newspaper Association in the early 1990s for his series on fire code violations and inspections of major facilities in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Mandak said he was inspired to look into the subject following a fire at a furniture restoration business in Brackenridge in December 1991. Four firefighters from Harrison’s Hilltop Hose Company died battling the blaze.

“It pulled at everybody,” Mandak said about the incident. “It was one of those stories where once we looked into it, there was a systematic breakdown. There either weren’t fire codes or they weren’t consistently enforced. Firefighters who went there weren’t really clued on what the building had in it. Had they known there were flammables in this basement room, maybe they would have fought the fire differently.”

The series led to several security changes throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley, including ones at his own office building in Tarentum.

Mandak said he always had an inquisitive nature and desire for facts.

“From the time I was a little kid, I wanted to know, ‘Why,’ ” Mandak said.

“I read at an early age. Because I read at an early age, I would read newspapers. I was the kid who would sit on a stairwell during a New Year’s Eve party and listen to the adults talk politics.

“It drove me crazy growing up that a lot of times people’s opinions were based on wrong information,” he said. “I always wanted a story to be right, whether it was a story in my personal life. I don’t care if people talk about me behind my back as long as it’s factually correct. It’s just a personality trait that turned into a career.”

Mandak was born in Los Angeles and moved back and forth from California to New Kensington as a young boy. He was raised in Colorado Springs, Colo., from 1973 to 1988. He said all the traveling with the family forced him to learn how to meet people.

“I was the new kid in school a couple of times, and that’s not a fun thing to do,” he said.

Mandak earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a double minor in psychology and political science from Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison, Kansas, in 1985.

He recently moved to Gibsonia after more than 30 years in New Kensington and a brief stint in Leechburg. The move is part of Mandak’s wedding plans. He married the former Beverly Tetmyer on Saturday.

More information about the commission is available at carnegiehero.org.

