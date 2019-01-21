Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo-Ridge students learn other lessons while learning how to play the guitar

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 4:33 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

“You may find a cushy job and I hope that you go far,

But if you really want to taste some cool success,

You better learn to play guitar.”

If John Mellencamp’s “Play Guitar” song is true, Apollo- Ridge students are well on their way as the district’s education foundation bought 30 guitars for a guitar-playing class.

It’s taken by all ninth-graders.

Demonstrating some fret changes on her guitar, chorus teacher Lori Paouncic told her students, “It should sound like it wants to go somewhere.”

They try to follow. Then it’s on to the next exercise.

“So give that a whirl with string fingers 1, 2 and 3,” Paouncic said. “Nice. Now play it in ‘G.’ ”

In her first year at Apollo-Ridge, Paouncic didn’t have a lot of instruments in her humanities class, which the guitar lessons are part of. She had taught beginning guitar before and students loved it.

“Beginning guitar is more advanced, but it allows the students to get their hands on an instrument and create something,” she said.

The humanities class, especially for the students who are not in band and who don’t play an instrument, is the last chance to have a music class.

“It doesn’t take a lot to play a couple of chords, and suddenly they feel they are little rock stars,” Paouncic said.

Paouncic, a new teacher at Apollo-Ridge, submitted a proposal for the guitars to the district’s education foundation in the fall, which was quickly funded with the first class starting in October.

“We loved the proposal because it was from a new teacher who wanted to create a new learning experience,” said Cristine Kostiuk, president of the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation.

The Foundation was able to pay $4,000 for 30 guitars. The money came from funding from the state Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program and donations from local businesses McCutcheon Enterprises, Elderton State Bank, First Commonwealth Bank and NexTier Bank.

Freshman Kalob Bentz, 15, played guitar before. He prefers to play guitar to taking notes in another class.

Merissa Nowikowski, 15, of North Apollo had a Toys R Us guitar with Disney characters on it when she was younger. The school guitar is much different, of course.

“I learned chord and notes,” she said. “I would take this class again.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me