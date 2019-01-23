East Deer bridge near Sheetz finished, open to traffic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to replace the bridge over Crawford Run on Freeport Road in East Deer, near Sheetz, is finished and the new bridge is open to traffic, Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners announced Wednesday.

Work on the bridge started in July. It was scheduled to be finished in December, but was delayed into January because of flooding at the construction site.

Traffic had been restricted during the work, with temporary signals controlling alternating traffic.

The bridge was replaced as part of the state’s Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a public-private partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh. Work was done by Walsh II Construction of Pittsburgh.

The new crossing is longer and wider than the one it replaced. It is designed to last 100 years, Plenary Walsh said.

This bridge is one of the 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Plenary Walsh will maintain the bridges for 25 years.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.