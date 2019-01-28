Lower Burrell police identify man asking for gas money

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell police have identified a man accused of going around the city and asking residents for gas money .

The man is not suspected to have committed any crime other than Lower Burrell solicitation ordinance violations, police said.

“Lower Burrell Detectives positively identified and contacted this person. He is not currently suspected to have committed any crime beside Lower Burrell solicitation ordinance violations,” police wrote in a Facebook post . “The resident that reported the incident declined to prosecute the male for this violation, but instead requested we advise him to stop his actions.

“If you see this male soliciting again or any other suspicious activity, please call 911 immediately to report the incident so it can be investigated immediately.”

The post didn’t identify the man.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.