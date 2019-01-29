Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
2 Leechburg residents accused of trying to pick lock at Armstrong methadone clinic

Madasyn Czebiniak and Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, 7:36 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Two Leechburg residents are behind bars after state police said they tried to break into a Parks Township methadone clinic Saturday morning.

Richard Samuel Thomas, 37, and Natalie Nicole Milanak, 36, are charged with felony charges of burglary and attempted burglary, and misdemeanor charges of trespass and criminal mischief.

They remained at the Armstrong County Jail Tuesday after failing to post $100,000 bond each. Preliminary hearings are set for Feb. 6.

Kittanning state police said they received a report of suspicious people outside the RHJ Medical Center early Saturday morning.

Trooper Jeffrey Johns spoke with staff members, who told him that the people were attempting to break into the clinic. There were pieces of a razor blade lodged in the lock key hole as well as on the latch.

Troopers reviewed surveillance footage to confirm that Thomas and Milanak had been at the clinic and were the only two people there, according to court paperwork. Both are prior patients of the clinic. They were positively identified by staff members and later found at a friend’s home.

Troopers also saw a rear window that had the screen removed, a criminal complaint said.

A phone message seeking more comment from Johns on the incident wasn’t immediately returned.

Madasyn Czebiniak and Renatta Signorini are Tribune-Review staff writers.

