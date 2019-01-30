Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Highlands facing $3.7 million budget deficit

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 3:30 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

Highlands School District’s preliminary budget for the 2019-20 school year has a $3.7 million hole in it.

That’s the gap between the district’s planned spending, about $46 million, and its estimated revenue of about $42.33 million, in the early version of the spending plan.

The district released the preliminary budget on Tuesday. The school board is expected to vote on it Feb. 18.

The district is adopting a preliminary budget in lieu of declaring it will not increase taxes by more than its state-imposed limit of 3.3 percent. The district has said it will ask the state Department of Education for exceptions based on special education and pension costs, which would enable it to avoid a voter referendum and increase taxes by more than the limit if needed.

District Business Manager Lori Byron refused to answer questions about the budget. School board President Debbie Beale could not be reached Wednesday.

The district’s current tax rate is 24.63 mills. Under the Act 1 limit of 3.3 percent, that could be increased up to 25.4427 mills. If the property tax was increased that much, the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $81 more, with the tax bill increasing from $2,463 to $2,544.

But it would do little to cut into the shortfall. Based on the district’s total assessed value of about $786.7 million, the maximum increase under Act 1 would generate about $639,000 in additional funding.

That would leave a deficit of just over $3 million.

The district does not collect the full value of its taxes, due to homestead exclusion tax breaks and those who don’t pay.

The preliminary budget as prepared does not show a tax increase. The shortfall is shown as covered by the district’s reserves, which would fall from about $14.4 million to about $10.7 million in total.

Of the $14.4 million in reserves, about $3.59 million is marked as unassigned, with the rest either marked as “committed” or assigned.

The preliminary budget is about $5.7 million, or just over 14 percent higher than the $40.31 million for this school year. The current budget had been reduced from a preliminary total of about $47.91 million.

About a year ago, the district was facing a $6 million deficit. Officials said it was due to retirement costs and increasing costs for cyber and charter schools.

To deal with that, the school board approved reconfiguring the district’s buildings, furloughing staff and a maximum 3.5 percent tax increase to balance the budget. The district also borrowed $10.45 million, used in part for pension and bond payments.

The building reconfiguration is saving the district about $1.15 million, according to the district.

Last May , the district furloughed 26 employees, consisting of seven teachers and 14 aides. Since then, all but one of the teachers and all of the aides have been recalled, district spokeswoman Jennifer Goldberg said.

Salary and benefits increases and those for recalled staff is adding $1 million back onto the district’s spending.

In this school year’s budget, $4.3 million in retirement costs had been eliminated. That cost is back in for next school year and up to about $4.5 million because of salary increases, employment contracts, and the district’s pension contribution rate increasing from 33.43 percent to 34.29 percent.

The district also is showing a 3 percent increase for tuition, transportation and other miscellaneous expenses totaling about $248,000.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me