Valley News Dispatch

4 express interest in empty Tarentum Council seat

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 9:18 a.m.
Tarentum Borough welcome sign.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Updated 29 minutes ago

Four people have expressed interest in claiming a vacant seat on Tarentum Council, borough Manager Michael Nestico said Thursday.

They will be in contention for replacing Rhonda Dzugan, who had represented the borough’s third ward and resigned from council in January .

Letters of interest to be considered for the seat are due to the borough by Monday, Feb. 4.

Dzugan had been appointed to council in February 2016, and was elected in 2017. The third ward covers West Tarentum.

Nestico said he anticipates council will interview candidates in public at its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 7, and could vote to make an appointment that night. Council is also scheduled to hold an agenda meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Council meetings start at 6 p.m. at the borough building, 318 E. Second Ave.

Whoever is appointed will hold the seat through the end of the year. Since 2019 is a local election year, the seat along with four others on council — now held by Erika Josefoski (first ward), Carrie Fox (third ward), Scott Dadowski (second ward) and Tim Cornuet (at-large) — will be on the ballot.

If the person appointed wants to keep the seat, they will have to run in the election. The winner would then serve the remaining two years on Dzugan’s original four-year term, ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

