Lower Burrell police warn of speaker scam

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lower Burrell police are asking people to be on the look out for a man allegedly approaching people in parking lots, trying to sell speakers that are actually rocks.

“Apparently there’s a white male (who) is approaching people in parking lots … telling him that he has speakers for sale,” police Chief Tim Weitzel said. “If you take a picture with your phone of the bar code on the packaging, it links to a legitimate product. But the speakers are bogus. They’re fakes.

“They’re full of rocks,” Weitzel said of the would-be speakers. “There’s things done to make them appear on the surface that they’re legitimate and then you take them home and you got ripped off.”

The chief said a friend of his fell victim to the scam Wednesday night at the Giant Eagle in New Kensington.

He said the alleged scammer drives a dark blue Dodge minivan with PA registration JJX-3380. Anyone approached by the man is advised not to talk to him and to call 911 immediately.

“It is a scam. Call police. We’ll try to intercept them and make an arrest,” Weitzel said.

Weitzel told his friend to report the incident to New Kensington police. Attempts to reach New Kensington police for comment Thursday weren’t immediately successful.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.