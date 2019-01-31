Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Arnold woman headed to court on charges of assaulting her autistic son

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 2:36 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

An Arnold woman accused of assaulting her 6-year-old autistic son after he soiled his pants is headed to court.

Elena Lovorn, 27, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before New Kensington District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on Thursday.

Lovorn is accused of assaulting her son in a bathroom after he soiled his pants earlier this month . She remained in Westmoreland County jail on Thursday after failing to post $100,000 bond.

Lovorn’s attorney Gregory Lee Cecchetti declined to comment.

A witness reported the incident to Arnold police, telling officers that Lovorn had taken her son into a bathroom to change him, according to a criminal complaint.

The witness showed police cellphone photos of the child with scratches on his neck, bloodied lips, a swollen and bruised left eyebrow, and a small bruise with a scratch behind his right ear, the complaint said. The witness alleged that the boy had no injuries prior to entering the bathroom with his mother.

Police went to Lovorn’s home and saw the boy had injuries matching ones shown in the cellphone photos, the complaint said. Lovorn was arrested and taken to the New Kensington police station.

Another witness provided a written statement alleging that the boy could be heard screaming after he went into the bathroom with Lovorn, and someone tried to open the door but it was locked. When the two came out, the boy had a swollen and bruised eye, cuts to his neck and behind the ear, and a swollen, fat lip, according to the complaint.

Lovorn is set to appear for a formal arraignment before Westmoreland County Judge Rita Hathaway on April 10.

Lovorn faces charges of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and simple assault.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

