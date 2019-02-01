Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Mister Rogers subject of Tarentum library's 'Who Knew?' program

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 10:27 a.m.
This image released by Focus Features shows Fred Rogers on the set of his show 'Mister Rogers Neighborhood' from the film, 'Won't You Be My Neighbor.' The film was not nominated for an Oscar for best documentary.
Jim Judkis/Focus Features/AP
Mister Rogers will the subject of upcoming “Who Knew?” programs at the Community Library of Allegheny Valley in Tarentum in February.

A session on Fred Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19 and will be repeated on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Both will start at 6 p.m. at the library at 400 Lock St.

Seating is limited. Space remains available for both days, with more on Wednesday, said Kathy Bollinger, a researcher in the library’s local history department.

“We are encouraging those coming to wear sweaters in his honor,” Bollinger said.

Interest in the Latrobe native and host of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” has soared with the release of a documentary, “ Won’t You Be My Neighbor ,” and Tom Hanks portraying him in the upcoming film, “ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood .”

WQED also produced a documentary, “ Friends and Neighbors .”

Rogers died in February 2003 at the age of 74. He is buried at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.

Rogers’ many talents and achievements will be covered in the library program, including how he “always demonstrated the importance of kindness, compassion and learning in the lives of children as well as adults.”

Among the nuggets of information — that Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton was a stagehand on the show before becoming an actor.

Bollinger said she’s doing the research for the library program, which will include a PowerPoint presentation.

“Almost all of our programs are put together with our own staff and library resources,” she said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

