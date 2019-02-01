Mister Rogers subject of Tarentum library's 'Who Knew?' program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To reserve a seat for the Community Library of Allegheny Valley's "Who Knew?" program on Mister Rogers, call the library at 724-226-0770. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 and repeated at the same time on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the library's Tarentum branch, 400 Lock St.

Mister Rogers will the subject of upcoming “Who Knew?” programs at the Community Library of Allegheny Valley in Tarentum in February.

A session on Fred Rogers is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19 and will be repeated on Wednesday, Feb. 20. Both will start at 6 p.m. at the library at 400 Lock St.

Seating is limited. Space remains available for both days, with more on Wednesday, said Kathy Bollinger, a researcher in the library’s local history department.

“We are encouraging those coming to wear sweaters in his honor,” Bollinger said.

Interest in the Latrobe native and host of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” has soared with the release of a documentary, “ Won’t You Be My Neighbor ,” and Tom Hanks portraying him in the upcoming film, “ A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood .”

WQED also produced a documentary, “ Friends and Neighbors .”

Rogers died in February 2003 at the age of 74. He is buried at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe.

Rogers’ many talents and achievements will be covered in the library program, including how he “always demonstrated the importance of kindness, compassion and learning in the lives of children as well as adults.”

Among the nuggets of information — that Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton was a stagehand on the show before becoming an actor.

Bollinger said she’s doing the research for the library program, which will include a PowerPoint presentation.

“Almost all of our programs are put together with our own staff and library resources,” she said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.