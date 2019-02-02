Police: 2 men dead in Apollo in murder/suicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An unidentified Apollo man shot another man dead early Saturday and then committed suicide, state police said.

Police did not identify either man by name. They said the suspect was a 33-year-old resident of the home in the 500 block of Terrace Avenue.

The victim, who was shot twice, was a 25-year-old from Armstrong County.

State police said the incident started as an argument that took place overnight. As the night wore on, the suspect shot the victim twice, then turned the gun on himself at about 5:45 a.m.

Both men were dead at the scene.

Trib news partner WPXI reported that a woman and child were brought out of the home and placed in a police car late Saturday morning.

A neighbor, who would not give his name, said he did not hear the shooting.

“I was home all last night, and never heard a thing,” the man said. “But I saw the ambulance get here about 6 a.m., and then the cops started showing up after that.”

(Note: A previous version of this story, based on WPXI’s initial report, incorrectly indicated that a woman was the sole victim of the shooting.)

