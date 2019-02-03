Springdale Township to review ordinances written in 1958, last updated in '69

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Public hearing on updating subdivision and land development ordinances

After 61 years, Springdale Township will be updating and modernizing its subdivision and land development ordinances.

Many of the proposals would replace those passed in 1958, some of which were updated in 1969.

A hearing on the new development proposals will take place Feb. 18.

Some of the issues to be discussed include how much of a lot can be covered by a building in various residential zones, development of private streets that could become public streets and other required building standards.

Carolyn Yagle of Pittsburgh-based Environmental Planning & Design hosted Thursday’s special meeting of the township’s planning commission.

None of the township’s zoning districts would be changed.

Signage requirements would be taken out of the land development ordinance and would be amended by the township commissioners when necessary.

“It’s up to each and every municipality to develop its own standards (in their building codes),” Yagle said.

One important proposal would be to establish a flow chart from the moment a potential developer walks into the township office to the time a proposal is given the final OK by the commissioners. The hope is to streamline this process to 90 days.

Another proposal is to approve a list of 86 distinctive uses for property, ranging from such activities as a bakery, billboards, animal stables, day care centers, junk yards, home-based businesses and medical marijuana dispensaries, growing areas and transport standards — something unheard of in 1958.

Uses not identified can still be reviewed and recommended.

“This gives the township greater flexibility,” said Stephen Yakopec, township planning and zoning solicitor.

Yakopec also said the process of turning private development streets into public streets needs to be addressed.

The planning commission would recommend changes. Final adoption of new standards would have to be approved by the township’s commissioners.

Township officials have been working on updates for several years with a series of workshops. Yagle said a public comment period from Nov. 27 to Jan. 11 yielded no written comments from residents.

George Guido is a freelance writer.