Man shot friend, then self during argument after party in Apollo home, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A small party Friday night devolved into an argument early Saturday that ended with two men shot dead inside an Apollo home, police said Sunday.

David Lee, 33, allegedly shot and killed David Gaydos, 25, both of Apollo, during an argument inside Lee’s home early Saturday, according to the Armstrong County coroner and state police.

Lee then shot himself.

Police said there had been a small party Friday with about eight people at Lee’s home at 509 Terrace Ave. The argument started after other guests had left.

The autopsy results supported that Gaydos was shot and killed by Lee, who then turned the gun on himself after an argument broke out, said Coroner Brian Myers and Tropper Michael Graham, the state police investigator.

Lee’s wife and their child were in the home during the incident, Myers said.

Both men worked together at Leedsworld Inc., a manufacturer of promotional products in the Westmoreland Business and Research Park, straddling Upper Burrell and Washington townships, Graham said.

Gaydos had been separated from his wife and had been living with Lee for about two months, Graham said.

Alcohol was served at Lee’s home, but police do not yet know how much of a factor it played in the shooting, Graham said.

Party guests left about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Graham said.

Lee and Gaydos stayed up and had a domestic-related argument. At around 5:45 a.m., Lee got a handgun and shot Gaydos twice before shooting himself, according to the coroner.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

They died from the gunshot wounds, according to Myers. Toxicology is pending.

State police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the incident.