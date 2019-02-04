Freeport Area High School senior makes volunteering big part of life

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series that features Alle-Kiski Valley people and the notable things that they do.

About 100 children being treated at area hospitals will soon feel more comfortable courtesy of Kaitlyn Ritter.

The Freeport Area High School senior organized a blanket project with the help of her National Honor Society and Key Club classmates.

She collected more than $350 and enough materials to make 100 fleece blankets for Project Linus , a charity with a mission to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

“I thought it would be a good learning experience to start something on my own, and this would be a perfect opportunity to do so where I could fund-raise and collect materials,” said Kaitlyn, 17, of Buffalo Township. “I heard about other NHS groups online that have done different events for Project Linus. I thought it would be awesome to bring it to our school, and I thought that it was super cool that something as easy as tying these blankets would make kids feel more comfortable.”

Kaitlyn is the treasurer of her school’s National Honor Society chapter. She said project planning began in late November and received tremendous support. A woman from San Francisco, who once lived in Sarver, also donated.

“I was in shock of how the community responded,” she said. “A lot of students were donating, family and friends.

“This project has shown how the small community is so supportive.”

The students made about 60 blankets Jan. 25 before the subfreezing temperatures closed most schools in Western Pennsylvania. They plan to finish the project and donate the blankets to the charity later this month.

The blanket project is one of Kaitlyn’s many charitable efforts. She volunteers at Freeport-area food banks and Habitat for Humanity during the summer.

Kaitlyn has helped with the Special Olympics in Armstrong County the past few years. Her sister, Deidre, 23, competes in the games.

“It not only is helping other people, but definitely changes me as a person,” Kaitlyn said about volunteering. “It has helped me grow so much. And seeing other people happy from something that I could do is a life-changing experience. You could do something so small and it’s a life-changing experience for someone else.”

She said she does all this while playing soccer, running track and cross country and maintaining a 4.64 grade-point average with advance classes.

“It actually makes me more organized to have more things going on than to not have anything at all,” she said. “Usually, I’ll do my homework later at night and try to fill up my schedule with something.”

Her favorite subject is science. She plans to major in environmental science at either Chatham University in Pittsburgh or Allegheny College in Meadville after graduating from high school in May.

“I just like the outdoors and nature, and that’s pretty much what I want to do for a career,” she said. “Hopefully go out and do lab work or research.”

Kaitlyn said her sister, brother Nathan, father Daniel and mother Brenda Stelle have been her biggest supporters.

