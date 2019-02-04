After $12,000 reward, leads are scant for missing elderly man in South Buffalo

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are few leads after a $12,000 reward was offered two weeks ago for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing elderly man last seen at a family member’s house in South Buffalo Township.

Kenneth Himes, 70, of Pittsburgh, who is autistic and has early-onset dementia, was last seen at his brother’s home along Cadogan-Slate Lick Road between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. He left on foot.

A massive search for Himes was conducted in South Buffalo and near Ford City in the days after his disappearance. It involved hundreds of searchers, aerial surveys, divers and the draining of a pond.

Two weeks ago, the family and Passavant Memorial Homes, Himes’ personal care home in Pittsburgh, announced they were offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Since the reward money was offered, there have been a few calls, according to state police Trooper Michael Graham, the lead investigator in the case.

“We didn’t get the volume of calls we hoped for,” he said Sunday. “We will continue the search until he is found.”

Himes was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cap and white athletic shoes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.