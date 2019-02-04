Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

After $12,000 reward, leads are scant for missing elderly man in South Buffalo

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 4:36 a.m.
Kenneth L. HimesKenneth L. Himes, who was last seen in South Buffalo Township, has been missing since late Christmas.
Submitted
Kenneth L. HimesKenneth L. Himes, who was last seen in South Buffalo Township, has been missing since late Christmas.

Updated 5 hours ago

There are few leads after a $12,000 reward was offered two weeks ago for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing elderly man last seen at a family member’s house in South Buffalo Township.

Kenneth Himes, 70, of Pittsburgh, who is autistic and has early-onset dementia, was last seen at his brother’s home along Cadogan-Slate Lick Road between 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 26. He left on foot.

A massive search for Himes was conducted in South Buffalo and near Ford City in the days after his disappearance. It involved hundreds of searchers, aerial surveys, divers and the draining of a pond.

Two weeks ago, the family and Passavant Memorial Homes, Himes’ personal care home in Pittsburgh, announced they were offering a $12,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Since the reward money was offered, there have been a few calls, according to state police Trooper Michael Graham, the lead investigator in the case.

“We didn’t get the volume of calls we hoped for,” he said Sunday. “We will continue the search until he is found.”

Himes was last seen wearing a black jacket, black cap and white athletic shoes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call state police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary Ann at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me