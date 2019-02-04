Brackenridge native Chris Conroy stars in Mercedes Benz Super Bowl ad

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge native Chris Conroy has been acting for years , but he drew the attention of the whole country during the Super Bowl commercial for the Mercedes Benz's A-Class model.

Women went crazy on social media after seeing the commercial that featured Conroy with god-like powers , making the world do its bidding: changing a traffic sign, destroying a parking ticket and making an ATM rain money.

Conroy was in good company in the commercial, which also featured Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, Ludacris, and stand-ins for Lassie and the killer whale from "Free Willy."

Hey @Mercedes , where do I get one of those? Not the car, I'm a preschool teacher, I couldn't afford that in 3 lifetimes, let alone this one. The magic man...where do I find him? #Mercedes #SuperBowl #superbowlcommercial — Amie Lou (@Faithsangel9) February 4, 2019

Ok but who's that guy in the Mercedes commercial bc — A N S L E Y (@AnsleyBrookeATL) February 4, 2019

I just wanna know who the guy in the Mercedes commercial is.... #SuperBowlSunday — Nilsa Prowant (@nillythesquid) February 4, 2019

Chris Conroy is a 2005 St. Joseph High School graduate. He studied cinematography at Point Park University before pursuing his acting career in New York City.

His parents, Kevin and Diane Conroy, still live in Brackenridge. A message left for them wasn't immediately returned.

