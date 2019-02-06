Tarentum considering new rules, fees for handicapped parking spaces

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It could soon cost money to get, and to keep, a handicapped parking space in Tarentum.

As being considered by borough council, the initial cost would be $75. A permit would be good for two years, and renewing it would cost $50.

The initial fee is intended “to cover the cost and expense associated with the construction of the sign and creation of the space,” the draft proposed ordinance states. The renewal fee would cover the “administrative costs and expenses incurred by the borough in the renewal process.”

If the proposed ordinance is approved, those who already have handicapped parking spaces would be grandfathered and would not have to pay the initial $75 fee, borough Manager Michael Nestico said. They would have to pay a $50 renewal in two years.

What could be done for those in need and unable to pay would be considered when such an issue arises, Nestico said.

Nestico said there are 65 residential handicapped parking spaces in the borough. They have been issued without any formal regulations or process governing them, and at no cost to residents.

Nestico said the need for formal regulations to fall back upon became apparent as the borough’s police department was unsure how to handle certain requests, such as for a space used as a pick-up and drop-off location for someone with a placard being driven by someone who is not disabled.

Under the draft of the proposed ordinance, a person would have to have a disability registration plate or severely disabled veteran registration plate, not just a placard, to qualify for a reserved parking space at or near their residence.

Whether an applicant has access to off-street parking at or near their residence would be considered in the application.

The police chief would decide if the creation of a parking area is merited. If the chief denies an application, an appeal could be made to borough council.

Permits would be good for up to two years, with renewals due in January. Upon renewal, the police chief could reissue the permit, relocate the space or deny its re-creation.

Handicap parking spaces not renewed within 30 days of notification by the borough would be removed.

Council could take the first step toward enacting the regulations at its meeting Thursday, where it may vote to advertise the proposed ordinance. It could be enacted as early as March.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.