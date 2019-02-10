Handicapped parking in Vandergrift now limited to 15 percent of any block

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vandergrift Council has adjusted the borough’s handicapped parking policy.

Now, up to 15 percent of any block of a street can be set aside for handicapped parking.

Previously, it was a maximum of two cars per block.

Borough officials continue to grapple with the needs of an aging population in a community that was laid out in 1895 — well before the automobile was popularized.

Council cautioned that a person who has off-street parking, such as a parking pad, driveway or garage, won’t qualify for a handicapped space.

The new ordinance immediately went into effect when council passed it Monday.

Resident Ross Lloyd told council he is having trouble parking on Hancock Avenue. He complained that some homeowners with access to garages park cars on the street for weeks without driving them.

“I’d like to define ‘parking’ and ‘storage of vehicles,’” Lloyd said. “I often have to park a block away from my house.”

Officials told Lloyd there is nothing that can be done if the unused vehicles have current inspection stickers.

Council President Kathy Chvala and Councilman Lenny Collini say they have similar experiences at their residences.

George Guido is a freelance writer.